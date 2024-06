Scana ASA (DE:1MP) has released an update.

Board Member Sverre Morten Blix, through Spiralen Holding AS, has acquired 852,631 shares of Scana ASA at NOK 2.0929 each, increasing his ownership to 9,424,059 shares in the company. Scana, a major industrial owner in ocean industries, is based in Bergen with over 500 employees.

