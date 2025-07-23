Scalare Partners Holdings Announces Cessation of Securities Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of several securities options, with expiration dates ranging from January to June 2025. This cessation of securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions and market dynamics, as it reflects changes in the company’s financial instruments.

More about Candy Club Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 43,005

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.16M

See more data about SCP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue