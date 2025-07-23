Scalare Partners Addresses Late Lodgement of Appendix 3H

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) has shared an update.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited announced the late lodgement of Appendix 3H regarding the cessation of legacy options due to an administrative oversight. The company views this as an isolated incident and is confident in its current compliance practices with ASX Listing Rules. This announcement is not expected to have significant implications for the company’s operations or its stakeholders.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited is a company dedicated to empowering visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into successful businesses. It offers a range of products and services to support early-stage tech startups, with a focus on female and culturally diverse founders. Scalare Partners is actively involved in the technology ecosystem through initiatives like Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition, and it invests directly in promising businesses across Australia, USA, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, and Europe.

