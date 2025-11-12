SBS Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

S B S Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2384) ) just unveiled an update.

SBS Holdings, Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 10.3% and net income attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 27.4% compared to the previous year. The company also projects continued growth for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, with expected net sales of 485,000 million yen, indicating an 8.2% increase year-on-year, reflecting strong operational performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2384) stock is a Hold with a Yen3646.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S B S Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2384 Stock Forecast page.

More about S B S Holdings, Inc.

SBS Holdings, Inc. operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive logistics services and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on enhancing its logistics operations to meet market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 58,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen136.6B

