SBI ARUHI Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2026

SBI ARUHI Corporation ( (JP:7198) ) has provided an announcement.

SBI ARUHI Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a 9.9% increase in operating revenue compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in income before tax and net income, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth. The financial position remained stable with a slight increase in the ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets. The company maintained its dividend forecast, signaling confidence in its financial stability despite the current earnings dip.

More about SBI ARUHI Corporation

SBI ARUHI Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the financial sector. It focuses on providing financial services and products, with a market emphasis on delivering comprehensive financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 103,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen35.77B

