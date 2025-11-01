SBFC Finance Limited Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SBFC Finance Limited ( (IN:SBFC) ) just unveiled an update.

SBFC Finance Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending on September 30, 2025, following a board meeting held on November 1, 2025. The results were approved based on the audit committee’s recommendations, and the company confirmed maintaining sufficient security cover for its secured listed non-convertible debentures. The announcement underscores SBFC’s compliance with SEBI regulations and its commitment to transparency, potentially reinforcing its position in the financial market.

More about SBFC Finance Limited

SBFC Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing various financial products and services. The company is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and is involved in offering loans and other financial solutions, primarily targeting individual and small business clients.

Average Trading Volume: 199,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 124.4B INR

Learn more about SBFC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue