SBFC Finance Limited Announces Stock Option Policy and Management Changes

The latest update is out from SBFC Finance Limited ( (IN:SBFC) ).

SBFC Finance Limited announced the approval of the ‘SBFC Stock Option Policy 2025 – I’, which includes a pool of 1,21,00,000 employee stock options, pending shareholder approval via postal ballot. Additionally, the company reported the resignation of its Head of Internal Audit, Mr. Shanesh Jain, and Head of Credit, Mr. Viney Vaid, with Mr. Sreenivas Mylavarapu appointed as the new Chief Credit Officer. These changes are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align its management team with strategic goals, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder relations.

SBFC Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is primarily involved in offering credit facilities and financial solutions to its clients.

