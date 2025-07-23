Sayona Mining Updates Timetable for Merger and Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sayona Mining ( (AU:SYA) ) has shared an announcement.

Sayona Mining Limited has announced a revised timetable for its Merger, Conditional Placement, and Share Consolidation, initially set forth in a Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum on June 20, 2025. The updated schedule aims to simplify and expedite the processes, with the Share Consolidation now planned to occur after the completion of the Merger and Conditional Placement. Key dates include the Sayona Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 31, 2025, and the completion of the Merger on August 12, 2025. These changes are contingent upon shareholder approval and satisfaction of other conditions, potentially impacting Sayona’s operational and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SYA) stock is a Sell with a A$0.03 price target.

More about Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of lithium projects. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SYA) and the OTCQB (SYAXF), with its principal executive office located in Brisbane, Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 37,415,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$254M

