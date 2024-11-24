Sayona Mining Unveils New Lithium Targets

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining and Morella Corporation have announced promising results from their recent soil sampling at the West Wodgina Lithium Project, revealing five new targets with lithium oxide assays up to 255ppm. These findings, combined with previous data, suggest strong mineralization potential, prompting further exploration and drilling plans. This development highlights attractive discovery opportunities near the operational Wodgina Lithium Mine.

