Sayona Mining Secures Funding Amid Merger Plans

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.
Sayona Mining Limited has successfully secured A$40 million in an underwritten placement, garnering strong support from institutional investors. This move is part of a broader strategy to merge with Piedmont Lithium, creating a leading global lithium enterprise. The merger and capital raising efforts are set to boost Sayona’s financial strength and facilitate future growth opportunities.
