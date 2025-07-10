Sawai Group Completes Restricted Share Compensation Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4887) ) is now available.

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has completed the payment for the issuance of new shares as restricted share compensation, following approval from its Board of Directors. This strategic move involves issuing 19,920 shares to directors and officers, aiming to enhance corporate governance and align the interests of management with shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4887) stock is a Sell with a Yen1650.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4887 Stock Forecast page.

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of generic drugs. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to providing high-quality, affordable medications.

Average Trading Volume: 524,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen180B

