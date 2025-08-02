Savers Value Village Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Savers Value Village Inc. ((SVV)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

In the latest earnings call for Savers Value Village Inc., the sentiment was generally positive, with strong sales growth reported, particularly in the U.S. market. The company highlighted improvements in Canada and expressed optimism about the expansion of new stores and the success of its loyalty program. However, challenges remain, particularly with increased costs and pressure on profit margins, largely due to new store growth and operations in Canada.

Strong U.S. Sales Growth

Sales in the U.S. experienced a robust increase, growing by 10.5%. This growth was driven by both an increase in transactions and a rise in the average basket size, resulting in a 6.2% increase in comparable store sales.

Canadian Sales Improvement

The Canadian segment of Savers Value Village showed a positive trend with a 2.6% increase in comparable store sales. This marks the third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement, indicating a steady recovery in the region.

Store Expansion and Performance

The company successfully opened four new stores during the quarter and plans to open a total of 25 new stores in 2025. The performance of these new stores has been in line with expectations, supporting the company’s growth strategy.

Loyalty Program Growth

Savers Value Village’s loyalty program has reached a significant milestone, with over 6 million active members. This growth reflects the program’s success in retaining and attracting customers.

Revenue and Earnings Guidance Raised

Based on strong first-half results, the company has raised its revenue and earnings outlook for 2025. This optimistic guidance reflects confidence in continued growth and operational performance.

Technology and Innovation

The rollout of automated book processing has expanded, now supplying nearly 50% of the fleet. This technological innovation is part of the company’s efforts to improve efficiency and support growth.

Increased Cost of Merchandise Sold

There was a notable increase in the cost of merchandise sold, which rose by 270 basis points to 44.8% of net sales. This increase is primarily due to higher processing levels in Canada and the costs associated with new stores.

Challenges with Canadian Profit Margin

Investments in processing and selection have had a temporary impact on profit margins in Canada. The company is addressing these challenges as part of its long-term strategy.

Impact of New Store Growth on Margins

The growth of new stores and an increase in incentive compensation expenses have put pressure on profit margins in the short term. However, these are seen as necessary investments for future growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Savers Value Village has demonstrated strong financial performance and has increased its guidance for the full year. The company forecasts net sales between $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $252 million to $267 million for 2025. This guidance reflects confidence in continued growth and strategic investments in long-term initiatives.

In summary, the earnings call for Savers Value Village Inc. highlighted a generally positive outlook, with strong sales growth and strategic expansions. While challenges such as increased costs and margin pressures exist, the company remains optimistic about its future, supported by raised revenue and earnings guidance.

