Savara Announces $75M Royalty Funding Agreement

The latest update is out from Savara ( (SVRA) ).

On October 29, 2025, Savara Inc. announced a $75 million royalty funding agreement with RTW Investments, contingent upon FDA approval of MOLBREEVI for autoimmune PAP by March 31, 2027. This agreement is expected to support the U.S. launch of MOLBREEVI, potentially transforming the treatment landscape for this rare disease, and includes provisions for royalty payments based on U.S. net sales, with a buy-back option for Savara under certain conditions.

Spark’s Take on SVRA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SVRA is a Neutral.

Savara’s stock score reflects a company in the developmental stage, with significant financial risks due to its lack of revenue and ongoing cash burn. However, a strong balance sheet and recent financing developments provide some stability. Technical indicators suggest short-term positive momentum, but valuation remains challenging with a negative P/E ratio. The recent loan agreement is a positive step, potentially facilitating future growth and commercialization efforts.

More about Savara

Savara Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Their lead program, MOLBREEVI, is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (autoimmune PAP).

Average Trading Volume: 1,417,468

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $762.2M

