Savannah Resources Updates on Barroso Lithium Project Progress

Savannah Resources ( (GB:SAV) ) has issued an update.

Savannah Resources announced the availability of an updated Corporate Presentation and a recorded investor presentation by CEO Emanuel Proença on their website. The Barroso Lithium Project, a key component of Europe’s energy transition, is expected to produce enough lithium for half a million vehicle battery packs annually, aligning with the European Commission’s Critical Raw Material Act goals.

More about Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources is a mineral resource development company and the sole owner of the Barroso Lithium Project in northern Portugal. The project is the largest battery-grade spodumene lithium resource in Europe and has been classified as a ‘Strategic Project’ by the European Commission. Savannah aims to contribute significantly to Europe’s lithium battery value chain by providing locally sourced lithium, supporting the European Commission’s goal of increasing endogenous lithium production.

Average Trading Volume: 2,828,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £89.6M

