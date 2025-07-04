Savannah Goldfields Announces Director’s Change in Securities Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ).

Savannah Goldfields Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Stephen Grant Bizzell. The notice details the disposal of 11,309,064 listed options by Bizzell, with no new acquisitions. This change in securities holdings reflects adjustments in Bizzell’s investment strategy, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics and signaling shifts in stakeholder interests.

More about Laneway Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 976,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$21.69M

For an in-depth examination of SVG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue