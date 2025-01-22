Savannah Energy Reports Record 2024 Cash Collections and Ambitious 2025 Plans

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Savannah Petroleum ( (GB:SAVE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Savannah Energy PLC reported a successful year in 2024 with record cash collections from its Nigerian business and plans for extensive operational expansion in 2025. The company is advancing projects in Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon, including developments in oil, gas, and renewable energy, alongside key acquisitions to bolster its position in the energy sector.

More about Savannah Petroleum

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company dedicated to delivering impactful projects across Africa. The company’s primary focus lies in the hydrocarbon and power sectors, with operations in oil and gas production and renewable energy projects.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 3,124

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £344.5M

See more data about SAVE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.