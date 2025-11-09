Saurashtra Cement Limited Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Saurashtra Cement Limited ( (IN:SAURASHCEM) ).

Saurashtra Cement Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results, reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors, indicate a challenging period with a net loss reported. These results, published in major newspapers, highlight the company’s current financial standing and are available on the company’s and stock exchanges’ websites. This announcement may impact stakeholders’ perception of the company’s financial health and its market positioning in the cement industry.

More about Saurashtra Cement Limited

Saurashtra Cement Limited is a company operating in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement products. It is part of the Mehta Group and is based in Gujarat, India, with a corporate office in Mumbai.

Average Trading Volume: 17,180

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 10.89B INR

