Saunders International Initiates Trading Halt Amid Potential Acquisition Talks

Saunders International Limited ( (AU:SND) ) has shared an announcement.

Saunders International Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding a potential material acquisition and associated equity raising. This move is intended to prevent trading based on incomplete information and will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 16 July 2025.

Saunders International Limited operates in the engineering and construction industry, focusing on providing infrastructure solutions. The company is involved in delivering services related to the design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects, with a market focus on sectors such as energy, resources, and industrial facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 41,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$90.67M

