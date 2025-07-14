Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Streaks Gaming Plc ( (GB:SATS) ) has provided an update.

Satsuma Technology PLC, previously known as Tao Alpha PLC, has officially changed its name, effective from July 14, 2025, with the change taking effect on the London Stock Exchange from July 15, 2025. This rebranding reflects the company’s strategic focus on Bitcoin-native treasury management and AI-driven decentralized finance, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about Streaks Gaming Plc

Headquartered in London, Satsuma Technology PLC is a publicly listed technology company specializing in Bitcoin-native treasury management and decentralized finance-focused artificial intelligence. The company operates a treasury-first model, aligning with Bitcoin while developing and investing in AI-based decentralized infrastructure and applications.

Average Trading Volume: 5,560,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £34.38M

