SATS Ltd. Prices S$300 Million Fixed Rate Notes Due 2032

SATS ( (SG:S58) ) has issued an announcement.

SATS Ltd. has announced the pricing of S$300,000,000 in 2.45% fixed rate notes due in 2032, under its US$3,000,000,000 multicurrency debt issuance program. The issuance, managed by DBS Bank Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, aims to refinance existing borrowings and is expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange. The notes have been rated ‘A3’ by Moody’s, indicating a stable credit outlook, and will be offered under specific exemptions in Singapore, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and market positioning.

SATS Ltd. is a company involved in the multicurrency debt issuance industry, focusing on financial instruments such as fixed rate notes. The company is engaged in issuing debt securities to raise capital, with a market focus on institutional investors in Singapore and potentially other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,077,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$5.02B

