SATS ASA Concludes 2022 Share Investment Program with Share Awards

An update from SATS ASA ( (DE:2S0) ) is now available.

SATS ASA has completed its 2022 Share Investment Program, awarding 126,287 matching shares to senior executives and key employees. The shares, valued at NOK 33.17 each, were distributed to participants including close associates of the CEO, CFO, and Country Manager Norway, impacting the company’s treasury shares and reflecting a strategic incentive alignment.

