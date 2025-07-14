Satori Electric Revises Medium-Term Performance Targets Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7420) ) has provided an announcement.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. announced amendments to its Medium-Term Management Plan performance targets due to economic challenges such as cautious investment behavior influenced by geopolitical risks and tariffs. Despite lowering its net sales and operating income targets for FY26, the company maintains its management policies and dividend strategy, emphasizing stable returns to shareholders.

More about Satori Electric Co., Ltd.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on industrial infrastructure, enterprise, mobility, and global business segments. The company aims for sustainable growth through strategic management across these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 76,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen27.41B

For a thorough assessment of 7420 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue