Satori Electric Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7420) ) has issued an update.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, showing a 5.5% increase in net sales to 156,242 million yen. Despite the increase in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 16.0% and 16.5%, respectively. Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 17.0% to 2,524 million yen. The company also announced an increase in annual dividends to 86.00 yen per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders. Looking forward, Satori Electric forecasts a modest growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2026, indicating a cautious but optimistic outlook for the future.

More about Satori Electric Co., Ltd.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electronics industry. The company is involved in the distribution and manufacturing of electronic components and systems, focusing on innovation and quality to meet the demands of the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 76,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen27.41B

