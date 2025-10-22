Sasseur REIT to Release Q3 2025 Updates

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:CRPU) ) is now available.

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust has announced that it will release its business and operational updates for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, on November 13, 2025, before trading hours. This announcement may impact stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s recent performance and future outlook, which could influence investor decisions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:CRPU) stock is a Buy with a S$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust stock, see the SG:CRPU Stock Forecast page.

More about Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur REIT) is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, established on October 30, 2017. It focuses on managing real estate assets, with a particular emphasis on outlets and retail properties.

Average Trading Volume: 1,653,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$844.3M

Find detailed analytics on CRPU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue