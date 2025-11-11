Sarda Energy & Minerals Reports Robust Growth in Q2 & H1 FY26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited ( (IN:SARDAEN) ) has shared an announcement.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited reported strong year-over-year revenue and profit growth for the second quarter and half-year of fiscal year 2026. The energy segment was a major contributor, accounting for 51% of consolidated revenue and 70-72% of consolidated EBIT, underscoring its importance in the company’s growth strategy. Despite lower realizations, the metals segment showed stable volume growth, highlighting the company’s operational resilience.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited (SEML) operates in the energy and metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of energy and metal products. The company is a key player in its sector, with a significant portion of its revenue driven by its energy segment.

Average Trading Volume: 75,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 188.5B INR

