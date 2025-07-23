Sara Martinez Tucker Resigns as AEP Chair

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

American Electric Power ( (AEP) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Sara Martinez Tucker announced her resignation as Chair of the Board of American Electric Power Company, effective July 31, 2025, citing personal reasons and no disagreements with the company. She will continue as an independent Lead Director, while William J. Fehrman, the current CEO and President, will assume the role of Chair effective August 1, 2025, marking a significant leadership transition for the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AEP) stock is a Buy with a $111.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Electric Power stock, see the AEP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AEP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AEP is a Neutral.

AEP’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and strategic growth initiatives highlighted in the earnings call. While the technical analysis indicates neutral momentum, the company’s strong revenue growth and positive outlook for commercial and industrial segments provide a favorable long-term outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on AEP stock, click here.

More about American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc. operates in the electric utility industry, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution services across various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,941,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.85B

For a thorough assessment of AEP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue