Sapphire Corporation Updates on Strategic Fund Allocation

An announcement from Sapphire Corporation Limited ( (SG:BRD) ) is now available.

Sapphire Corporation Limited announced the material disbursements from the Tranche 2 Escrowed Sum, which is 35.7% of the net proceeds from a completed transaction. The funds have been allocated to various projects including urbanization, infrastructure, and environmental conservation, as well as general corporate purposes. This strategic allocation is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning, potentially benefiting stakeholders through improved project execution and business expansion.

Sapphire Corporation Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the urbanization, infrastructure, and environmental conservation sectors. The company focuses on projects related to water and environmental conservation, transit-oriented development, and integrated building estate management services.

