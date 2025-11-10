Sany Heavy Equipment Announces EGM and Shareholder Eligibility Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co ( (HK:0631) ) just unveiled an update.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co. has announced the closure of its register of members from November 24 to November 28, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025. This move is significant for shareholders as it outlines the timeline and requirements for participation in the EGM, potentially impacting shareholder decisions and company governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0631) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co stock, see the HK:0631 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co

YTD Price Performance: 71.90%

Average Trading Volume: 8,555,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$23.88B

