Santander UK plc has announced the approval of a supplementary prospectus by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, relating to its €35 billion Global Covered Bond Programme. The detailed document is accessible online for interested parties and marks a significant update to the initial prospectus and subsequent supplements published earlier in the year.

