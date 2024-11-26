Santana Minerals Ltd Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Ltd successfully passed all resolutions during their recent annual general meeting, with key decisions including the election of Mr. Damian Spring and Mr. Samuel Smith. The voting results reflect strong shareholder support, indicating confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

