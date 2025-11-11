Sansha Electric Reports Financial Results and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6882) ) has provided an announcement.
Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing stable net sales but a significant drop in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company anticipates a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected increases in net sales and profits, indicating potential recovery and growth.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6882) stock is a Hold with a Yen913.00 price target.
More about Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the manufacturing sector. The company is known for its electrical manufacturing products and services.
Average Trading Volume: 41,931
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen12.54B
