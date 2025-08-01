Sanofi’s TZIELD® Study: A Closer Look at Long-term Safety in Stage 2 Type 1 Diabetes

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sanofi has announced an update on its ongoing clinical study titled ‘An Observational, Long-term Safety Study of TZIELD® (Teplizumab-mzwv) in Patients With Stage 2 Type 1 Diabetes.’ The study aims to gather comprehensive data on patients with Stage 2 Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and evaluate the long-term safety of TZIELD®, a drug approved by the FDA to delay the progression to Stage 3 T1D. This research is crucial as it seeks to enhance understanding of the disease’s early stages and the impact of TZIELD® in real-world settings.

The study focuses on the observational assessment of TZIELD®, a drug designed to delay the onset of clinical symptoms in Stage 2 T1D patients. TZIELD® is not administered as part of the study; instead, the study observes its effects in patients already receiving it as part of standard care.

This observational study employs a cohort model with a prospective time perspective, meaning it follows a group of patients over time to observe outcomes. The study does not involve any allocation or masking, as it is purely observational, focusing on real-world clinical practice.

The study began on September 27, 2024, with an estimated completion date yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection efforts.

For investors, this study could influence Sanofi’s stock performance by potentially expanding the market for TZIELD® if the findings support its long-term safety and efficacy. The study’s progress may also affect investor sentiment, especially in comparison to competitors in the diabetes treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue