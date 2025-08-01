Sanofi’s Riliprubart Study: A Potential Game-Changer for CIDP Treatment?

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Study to Test the Efficacy and Safety of Riliprubart Against the Usual Treatment of Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) in People With Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of riliprubart compared to IVIg in adults with CIDP who are on maintenance IVIg treatment. This study is significant as it could offer a new treatment option for CIDP, potentially improving patient outcomes.

The study tests riliprubart, an experimental drug administered intravenously, against the standard IVIg treatment. Riliprubart is intended to provide a more effective treatment option for CIDP patients, potentially reducing the need for frequent IVIg infusions.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It includes a double-blind treatment period followed by an open-label phase. The study uses a quadruple masking approach, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on August 21, 2024, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Sanofi’s stock performance and investor sentiment. If riliprubart proves effective, it could position Sanofi favorably in the CIDP treatment market, potentially affecting competitors who rely on IVIg as a standard treatment. Investors should monitor this study’s progress as it could influence market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

