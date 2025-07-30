Sanofi’s Riliprubart Study: A Potential Game-Changer for CIDP Treatment

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi SA is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Study Evaluating Efficacy and Safety of Riliprubart Versus Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) in Participants With Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of riliprubart compared to the standard IVIg treatment in adults with CIDP, a condition that causes nerve damage and muscle weakness.

The study involves testing riliprubart, an experimental drug, against the standard IVIg treatment. Riliprubart is administered as an intravenous solution, with the goal of providing an effective alternative for CIDP patients.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It includes a double-blind treatment period followed by an open-label phase. The study employs quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy.

The study began on August 21, 2024, with primary completion expected within 109 weeks. The latest update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market impact.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Sanofi’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and position riliprubart as a competitive alternative in the CIDP treatment market. This development is particularly relevant given the competitive landscape of neurological disorder treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

