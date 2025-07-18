Sanofi’s Phase 3 Study on Amlitelimab for Atopic Dermatitis: A Potential Game-Changer?

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi has launched a Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Amlitelimab, a subcutaneous injection, in patients aged 12 and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who have not responded adequately to previous biologic or oral JAK inhibitor therapies. The study aims to determine if Amlitelimab, in combination with topical corticosteroids, can provide a viable treatment option for these patients.

The study involves testing two different doses of Amlitelimab against a placebo, with all participants continuing their use of topical corticosteroids. The primary goal is to assess the treatment’s effectiveness and safety in improving AD symptoms.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study employs a parallel-group design. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation to ensure unbiased results. The main purpose of the study is to evaluate treatment efficacy.

The study began on February 29, 2024, with primary completion expected within 36 weeks, followed by a safety follow-up period. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

This update could influence Sanofi’s stock performance positively if the results show significant efficacy and safety, potentially enhancing investor sentiment. The study’s outcome could also impact the competitive landscape in the dermatology treatment market, particularly for companies focusing on AD therapies.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

