Sanofi’s New Study on Lunsekimig: A Potential Game-Changer for Asthma Treatment

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sanofi has launched a new clinical study titled ‘An Open Label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Lunsekimig in Adult Participants With Moderate-to-severe Asthma Who Participated in Study DRI16762’. This study aims to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of Lunsekimig, a treatment for moderate-to-severe asthma, in adults who have completed a previous study. The significance of this study lies in its potential to provide a long-term treatment option for asthma patients.

The intervention being tested is Lunsekimig, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. It is designed to offer a long-term solution for asthma management, improving patient outcomes over an extended period.

The study is interventional, with a single-group assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. This straightforward design allows for clear observation of Lunsekimig’s effects on participants.

The study began on September 30, 2024, with an estimated completion timeline of 100 weeks, including a treatment duration of up to 96 weeks. The latest update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The market implications of this study are significant for Sanofi, as successful results could enhance its position in the asthma treatment market, potentially boosting its stock performance. Investors should watch for updates, as positive outcomes could influence investor sentiment and competitive dynamics in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue