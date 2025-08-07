Sanofi’s New Phase 2b Study on Crohn’s Disease Treatment: A Potential Game-Changer?

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi is conducting a phase 2b clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo Controlled, Dose-ranging Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of SAR442970 in Adults With Moderate to Severe Crohn’s Disease.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of SAR442970, a potential treatment for moderate to severe Crohn’s disease, compared to a placebo.

The intervention being tested is SAR442970, administered subcutaneously, with the goal of determining its effectiveness in treating Crohn’s disease. The study includes two experimental dose regimens of SAR442970 and a placebo group for comparison.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants nor the care providers, investigators, or outcomes assessors know who receives the treatment versus the placebo. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 3, 2025, with an expected primary completion date and overall study completion date not yet provided. The last update was submitted on August 5, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Sanofi’s stock performance and investor sentiment, particularly if SAR442970 demonstrates positive results. This could position Sanofi favorably against competitors in the Crohn’s disease treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

