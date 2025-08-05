Sanofi’s New Asthma Treatment Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi has initiated a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Randomized, Phase 2, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group, 2-arm Study to Investigate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Subcutaneous Lunsekimig (SAR443765) in Adult Participants With High-risk Asthma Who Are Not Currently Eligible for Biologic Treatment. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Lunsekimig as an add-on therapy for adults with high-risk asthma, offering a potential new treatment avenue for those not eligible for existing biologics.

The intervention being tested is Lunsekimig, a subcutaneous injection administered every four weeks. It is designed to improve asthma management in patients who have limited treatment options.

This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with a parallel-group design. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either Lunsekimig or a placebo, with both participants and researchers unaware of the group allocations. The primary goal is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on November 7, 2024, with an estimated completion timeline of 64 weeks for most participants. The latest update was submitted on August 4, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

The study’s progress could influence Sanofi’s stock performance positively by expanding its respiratory treatment portfolio, potentially enhancing investor confidence. As the asthma market is competitive, advancements in treatment options could position Sanofi favorably against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

