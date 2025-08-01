Sanofi’s Frexalimab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for MS Treatment?

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sanofi is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-blind, Phase 3 Study Comparing Efficacy and Safety of Frexalimab (SAR441344) to Placebo in Adult Participants With Nonrelapsing Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of frexalimab in delaying disability progression and its safety profile over a 36-month period in adults with nonrelapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS).

The intervention being tested is frexalimab, administered intravenously, alongside MRI contrast-enhancing agents. The purpose of this treatment is to slow down the progression of disability in nrSPMS patients.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on December 27, 2023, with an estimated completion date 43 months later. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide the timeline for data collection and analysis, impacting the study’s progress and eventual findings.

The update on this study could potentially influence Sanofi’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence. However, competition in the multiple sclerosis treatment market remains intense, with other pharmaceutical companies also pursuing innovative therapies.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue