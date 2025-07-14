Sanofi’s Dupilumab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Chronic Pruritus Treatment

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi SA is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Master Protocol of Two Randomized, Double Blind, Placebo-controlled, Multi-center, Parallel Group Studies to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Dupilumab in Adult Patients With Chronic Pruritus of Unknown Origin (CPUO)’. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of dupilumab over a 24-week period in adults suffering from chronic pruritus of unknown origin, a condition characterized by severe itching without a known cause. This study is significant as it addresses a condition with limited treatment options, potentially offering relief to affected individuals.

The intervention being tested is dupilumab, administered subcutaneously, which is an experimental drug aimed at reducing the symptoms of chronic pruritus. Participants will receive either dupilumab or a placebo, alongside a non-sedative antihistamine and moisturizer, to evaluate the drug’s effectiveness.

The study is designed as a randomized, parallel-group, double-blind trial, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of which treatment participants receive. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the therapeutic benefits of dupilumab.

The study began on February 15, 2022, with a primary completion date yet to be reached. The estimated completion date is set for July 11, 2025, which marks the last update submission. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results that could influence market dynamics.

This clinical update could impact Sanofi’s stock performance positively if dupilumab proves effective, as it may lead to a new treatment option for a condition with unmet medical needs. Investors should watch for developments in this study, as successful results could enhance Sanofi’s competitive position in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

