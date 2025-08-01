Sanofi’s Amlitelimab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi is conducting a long-term extension study titled A Long-term Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Amlitelimab in Participants of Previous Amlitelimab Clinical Trials in Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of amlitelimab in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who have participated in previous trials. This research is significant as it could lead to improved treatment options for this chronic skin condition.

The intervention being tested is amlitelimab, administered as a subcutaneous injection. It is designed to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for patients.

This is an open-label, Phase 2/Phase 3 interventional study. It follows a single-group assignment model with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants will receive the drug every four weeks, with some undergoing drug withdrawal to monitor treatment durability.

The study started on August 22, 2022, and the latest update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring transparency in its development.

The update on this study could positively influence Sanofi’s stock performance by boosting investor confidence in the company’s pipeline for dermatological treatments. Given the competitive landscape, successful results could position Sanofi favorably against its peers in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

