Sanofi’s Amlitelimab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment?

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sanofi is conducting a long-term extension study titled ‘A Long-term Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Amlitelimab in Participants of Previous Amlitelimab Clinical Trials in Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of amlitelimab in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who have participated in previous amlitelimab trials.

The intervention being tested is amlitelimab, administered via subcutaneous injection, along with other treatments like topical corticosteroids, topical calcineurin inhibitors, and oral corticosteroids. Amlitelimab is designed to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants will receive treatments every four weeks, with some eligible for drug withdrawal to monitor treatment response durability.

The study began on August 22, 2022, and the latest update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and potential timeline for results and market impact.

The ongoing study could influence Sanofi’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if amlitelimab proves effective and safe. As the atopic dermatitis treatment market is competitive, successful results could position Sanofi favorably against competitors.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

