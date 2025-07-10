Sanofi’s Amlitelimab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Atopic Dermatitis

Sanofi SA ((SNY)), Sanofi ((DE:SNW)), Sanofi ((SNYNF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sanofi has initiated a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Multinational, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel Group 52-week Extension Study to Evaluate the Treatment Response and Safety of Two Amlitelimab Dose Regimens Administered by Subcutaneous Injection in Participants Aged 12 Years and Older With Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of two dose regimens of amlitelimab compared to treatment withdrawal in maintaining treatment response in participants with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

The study is testing amlitelimab, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection, designed to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The intervention involves two experimental dose regimens of amlitelimab and a placebo comparator.

This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with a parallel intervention model. The primary purpose is treatment, and the study employs quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results.

The study began on May 8, 2024, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is set for 2025, with the last update submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Sanofi’s stock performance and investor sentiment, given the potential market for effective atopic dermatitis treatments. The study’s progress is particularly relevant in the context of ongoing competition in the dermatology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue