Sanofi’s Amlitelimab Study: A New Hope for Nonresponsive Celiac Disease?

Sanofi is conducting a Phase 2a/b clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2a/b, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Subcutaneous Amlitelimab in Adult Patients With Nonresponsive Celiac Disease as an Adjunct to a Gluten-free Diet.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of amlitelimab in adults with nonresponsive celiac disease (NRCD) who are already on a gluten-free diet. This research is significant as it explores potential treatment options for individuals who do not respond to dietary management alone.

The intervention being tested is a drug called Amlitelimab, administered subcutaneously. It is designed to address gluten-induced changes in the intestinal mucosa and improve patient-reported celiac symptoms. The study also includes a placebo group for comparison.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel-group design. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on August 29, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and timeline for potential results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Sanofi’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if amlitelimab proves effective. It may also influence the competitive landscape in the treatment of celiac disease, as other companies may seek to develop similar therapies.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

