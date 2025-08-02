Sanofi India Reports Growth in Operating Profit Amid Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanofi India Limited ( (IN:SANOFI) ) has issued an update.

Sanofi India Limited reported a 2% decline in net sales year-to-date but achieved a 6% growth in profit from operations for the period ending June 2025. The company attributes this growth to cost optimization and operational efficiencies. Despite a 9% decline in net sales on a comparable basis, Sanofi India saw strong performance in its diabetes portfolio with the successful launch of Soliqua® and continued growth of Toujeo®. Strategic partnerships in the CV and CNS segments have expanded market reach, although export sales were impacted by the discontinuation of the Zentiva portfolio. The company remains focused on operational excellence and innovation to drive its India strategy.

More about Sanofi India Limited

Sanofi India Limited, a subsidiary of the global healthcare leader Sanofi, operates in the pharmaceutical industry in India. The company is known for its comprehensive diabetes portfolio, including products like Soliqua® and Toujeo®, and has strategic partnerships in the Cardiovascular (CV) and Central Nervous System (CNS) segments. Sanofi India is committed to enhancing health through prevention, treatment, and patient support, and has been present in India for nearly seven decades.

Average Trading Volume: 528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 134.4B INR

