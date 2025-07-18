Sanofi Finalizes Acquisition of Blueprint Medicines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sanofi ( (SNY) ) has shared an update.

On July 18, 2025, Sanofi completed its acquisition of Blueprint Medicines Corporation, enhancing its portfolio with a commercialized medicine and a promising pipeline in systemic mastocytosis and other KIT-driven diseases. This acquisition strengthens Sanofi’s presence among allergists, dermatologists, and immunologists, and is expected to advance its immunology pipeline. The transaction, financed through cash and commercial paper issuances, is immediately accretive to gross margin and will positively impact business operating income and EPS after 2026. Blueprint’s shares will no longer be traded on NASDAQ following the merger.

Sanofi is a research and development-driven, AI-powered biopharmaceutical company focused on improving lives through innovative medicines and vaccines. With a strong emphasis on immunology, Sanofi aims to address urgent healthcare challenges and is listed on EURONEXT and NASDAQ.

