Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited Announces Postal Ballot Results

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited ( (IN:SANOFICONR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited announced the results of a postal ballot where members approved the appointment of Ms. Maithilee Mistry as a director and whole-time director, as well as the authorization of material related party transactions with Sanofi India Limited, Opella Healthcare India Private Limited, and Opella Healthcare International SAS. The resolutions were passed with an overwhelming majority, indicating strong support from the company’s members for these strategic decisions.

More about Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on consumer healthcare products. The company is part of the larger Sanofi group, which is known for its pharmaceutical products and healthcare solutions. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited is based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

YTD Price Performance: -1.47%

Average Trading Volume: 323

Current Market Cap: 111.3B INR

Learn more about SANOFICONR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue