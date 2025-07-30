Sanmina-Sci Secures $3.5 Billion Credit for Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sanmina-Sci ( (SANM) ) has issued an update.

On July 29, 2025, Sanmina Corporation entered into a new Credit Agreement involving a $3.5 billion senior secured credit facility to support its acquisition of ZT Group Int’l, Inc. The agreement includes a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and a $2.0 billion term loan A facility, with the proceeds intended for financing the acquisition, refinancing existing debts, and general corporate purposes. The agreement outlines various covenants and conditions, including interest rates based on leverage ratios, and provides for asset-backed security and default provisions. This move is significant for Sanmina as it enhances its financial structure to facilitate strategic acquisitions, potentially impacting its market positioning and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (SANM) stock is a Hold with a $90.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on SANM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SANM is a Outperform.

Sanmina-Sci’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most impactful strengths, indicating a well-managed company with robust growth potential. However, technical analysis suggests caution due to overbought conditions, and high valuation metrics may pose risks. The strategic acquisition of ZT Systems further bolsters future growth prospects.

More about Sanmina-Sci

Sanmina Corporation operates in the electronics manufacturing services industry, providing a range of services including design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions. The company focuses on serving a diverse array of markets, including communications, computing, multimedia, industrial, semiconductor, defense, aerospace, medical, and automotive sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 547,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.26B

