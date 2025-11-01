Sanginita Chemicals Appoints New Compliance Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. ( (IN:SANGINITA) ) is now available.

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ms. Saroj Jagetia as the new Compliance Officer, effective November 1, 2025. This strategic appointment, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, is expected to strengthen the company’s compliance framework and enhance its governance practices.

More about Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, operating from its registered office in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The company focuses on producing and supplying various chemical products to meet industry demands.

