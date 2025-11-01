Sanghi Industries Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amidst Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sanghi Industries Limited ( (IN:SANGHIIND) ) has shared an announcement.

Sanghi Industries Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income of ₹289.30 crore for the quarter, with a loss before tax of ₹116.55 crore. Despite the challenging financial results, the company continues to focus on its operational strategies. The announcement reflects ongoing financial challenges, impacting stakeholders and potentially affecting the company’s market positioning.

More about Sanghi Industries Limited

Sanghi Industries Limited operates in the cement industry, providing a range of cement products primarily focused on the Indian market. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and is part of the Adani Group.

Average Trading Volume: 7,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 16.85B INR

See more insights into SANGHIIND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue